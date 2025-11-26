Donald Trump is already boasting about ‘significant progress’ with china, but the outrageous cost he paid for a spring visit will make your jaw drop

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping just wrapped up a phone call on Monday, confirming that President Trump will travel to Beijing next spring for a major visit, according to The Hill. This is a crucial development, especially since the two leaders have been working to solidify agreements reached during their recent meeting in South Korea.

President Trump immediately took to Truth Social after the call, detailing the planned trip and expressing a lot of enthusiasm about the current state of U.S.-China relations. He accepted President Xi’s invitation to visit Beijing in April, and he also made sure to reciprocate. President Xi will be invited to the U.S. later in the year for a State Visit. Trump emphasized that frequent communication is paramount, which is something you definitely want to hear from the leaders of the world’s largest economies.

The president sounds genuinely positive about the momentum they’ve built lately. He stated directly, “Since then, there has been significant progress on both sides in keeping our agreements current and accurate. Now we can set our sights on the big picture.” If you’re following trade news, you know this “significant progress” is a big deal, and it shows that the agreements they made about a month ago are holding up. especially after Trump’s tariff war with China backfired.

China has a lot to gain from Trump’s diplomatic ineptitude

That initial meeting in South Korea laid some critical groundwork. The two leaders reached key agreements on tariffs, which is always a headache for businesses, and they secured purchases of soybeans from U.S. farmers. Perhaps most importantly, they agreed to curb the flow of precursor chemicals used in manufacturing fentanyl. That’s a top-tier outcome from the recent talks because the fentanyl crisis is awful for communities across the U.S., and cutting off the supply chain is essential.

While trade and agricultural purchases are important, the two leaders didn’t shy away from some of the much heavier geopolitical topics. The Monday phone call also covered the ongoing war in Ukraine, which remains a massive global issue.

'Initiated by the US side' – Beijing says Trump–Xi call was 'positive, friendly and constructive'



"Communication between the two heads of state on issues of mutual interest plays a vital role in the stable development of China-US relations," said Chinese foreign ministry… pic.twitter.com/RTIXCpF8IG — Viory Video (@vioryvideo) November 25, 2025

The most sensitive area discussed was certainly the Taiwan question. According to a readout from the Chinese Embassy, Trump and Xi discussed “China’s position on the Taiwan question.” China has ramped up its aggressive posture toward Taiwan over recent years. If you’re looking for a clear indication of how President Trump would handle potential Chinese military action against Taiwan, you’re not going to find it yet. The president has remained vague on that specific issue.

Now we’re seeing the next step in this high-level relationship with the confirmed visit to Beijing in April. The reciprocal State Visit later in the year confirms that both sides are prioritizing stability and open dialogue, which can only be good for global markets and peace. Trump concluded his statement by reiterating that he looks forward to communicating often, and given the weight of the issues on the table, we can’t disagree with that sentiment.

