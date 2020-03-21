Doom Eternal Features Fully Playable Classic Doom Titles

Doom Eternal released today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia (with a Nintendo Switch version in the works), and it looks like there may be more than meets the eye with this new Doom. As it turns out, Doom Eternal features fully playable versions of the original Doom and Doom II, both of which are available on an old school PC that the Doomslayer keeps in the Fortress of Doom hub area.

The previous game in the series, Doom 2016, contained several levels from the original Doom hidden throughout the game as secret easter eggs. Doom Eternal seems to have gone the extra step, making the full original Doom game playable alongside its sequel, Doom II: Hell on Earth. Another Bethesda published series, Wolfenstein, has a similar heritage to Doom, and it also contains several nods to its earlier games as easter eggs.

The version of Doom hidden in Doom Eternal is The Ultimate Doom, the final version of the game released in 1995 that contained several additional levels. It’s also the more difficult of the pair to unlock, requiring players to complete the main campaign and discover all 14 floppy disk cheat code collectibles. Doom II, on the other hand simply requires a 12 character password, which players have figured out to be “FLYNNTAGGART.” Diehard Doom fans will recognize the name Flynn Taggart as the name given to Doomguy in the series of novels based on the original Doom games. Doom Eternal is already a love letter to the series in many ways, and the nod to Taggart just goes to show the love and care id Software has poured into the game. Also, because Doom II is only locked behind a password, players can revisit the classic title as soon as they reach the Fortress of Doom early in Eternal’s campaign.

Doom Eternal is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. A Nintendo Switch version of the game is due out later this year.