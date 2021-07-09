The Battlemode Update has arrived for DOOM Eternal, and we’ve got the July 8 update patch notes. This update is purely to make balance changes for Battlemode, and does not require a download on any platform. The balance changes on PC differ from the balance changes made for console, so feel free to skip to the relevant section for whichever platform you prefer.

This update is a minor one and comes just a week after the last major update, which upgraded DOOM Eternal to the next generation. The Battlemode Update also addresses some small errors that came with this previous Update 6.

These patch notes are taken directly from DOOM Eternal’s official website.

This update for DOOM Eternal features BATTLEMODE balance changes for ALL platforms and does not require any download.

DOOM Eternal July 8 Update Patch Notes

SLAYER

Balance Changes PC Only

DAMAGE FALLOFF FOR PRECISION BOLT AND BALLISTA

Archvile damage received at max falloff range increased from 50% to 60%

to Mancubus damage received at max falloff range increased from 30% to 40%

to Pain Elemental damage received at max falloff range increased from 50% to 60%

MANCUBUS

Reduced Mancubus Flamethrower projectile speed and size changes made in Update 6 which were intended for console only

Balance Changes Console Only

SLAYER

DAMAGE FALLOFF FOR PRECISION BOLT AND BALLISTA

The Slayer’s Precision Bolt and Ballista do less damage at certain distances when used against Demon Players

Archvile damage received at max falloff range increased from 50% to 70%

to Mancubus damage received at max falloff range increased from 30% to 50%

to Pain Elemental damage received at max falloff range increased from 50% to 70%

to Revenant damage received at max falloff range increased from 50% to 70%

to Marauder damage received at max falloff range increased from 50% to 70%

MANCUBUS

Removed Mancubus Ballista resistance making it in parity with PC

DOOM Eternal is available to play now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.