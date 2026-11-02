A DoorDash driver posted a video at night from the front seat of his parked car after he said he received an order with only a $1 tip on the app. He explained that the customer had told him there would be a $20 cash tip waiting under the doormat. The man said he was not going to take the chance.

In the TikTok clip, which was shared by @sidehustleaddict888 and gained hundreds of thousands of views, the driver looked into the camera and described the situation. He stated that it was 4 a.m. and that he had just gotten the DoorDash order. He claimed the tip shown on the app was only $1 and that the customer said a $20 cash tip would be under the doormat.

He shook his head and said he was not going to fall for it. The driver told viewers that he never gets tricked by these kinds of offers. He then said he has a message for customers he described as shady on the DoorDash platform.

Driver pulls out an egg roll and takes a bite on camera

The man continued speaking directly to the camera with on-screen text matching his words. He stated, “If the tip is fake, bro, I’m going to eat your egg roll.” He then reached down and pulled a fried egg roll out of a clear plastic bag. He held the food up toward the camera before taking a large bite.

He chewed with what appeared to be a satisfied look on his face and laughed. Still holding the partially eaten egg roll, he looked back into the camera. He warned, “Next time do not try trick me, motherf–ker.” The video ended with him holding the half-eaten egg roll. Frustration over stingy tips is common among delivery workers, as seen when a Domino’s driver received an insulting tip after waiting at a locked gate.

The driver described himself as sitting in the driver’s seat of his parked car at night. He appeared to be an Asian man with short dark hair wearing a light blue sweatshirt that had a red logo on it. The caption on the TikTok post read, “If the tip is fake bro.”

Viewers who watched the clip left comments under the video. One person questioned the timing of the order and wrote, “Egg rolls at 4:00 am what restaurant is open that early that sells egg rolls.” Another commenter said, “I be leaving 0$ tip u lucky lol.”

A different viewer pushed back on the idea of complaining about tips. They wrote, “I dont get why people complain about tips . If you dont like what you get then get a better job.” Another person stated, “People that expect tips is sadly mistaken!! Be grateful for what ever you get !!” One more comment simply read, “Door dash sucks.”

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