Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC 3 Release Date Revealed

Bandai Namco has now announced the official release date for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC 3. This is the new DLC that focuses on the story of Future Trunks vs the two Androids.

As announced on YouTube, the official release date for the third DLC of the game is June 11th, 2021. You can see a video of Gohan facing Android 17 and Android 18 posted down below.

DLC Trailer

The video also shows that Gohan has many of his iconic attacks such as Super Masenko as well as the Kamehameha moves. The fight looks kind of challenging, although most owners of the game are experts by now.

The official name of the DLC is called ‘Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Trunks: The Warrior of Hope’ and both Gohan and Future Trunks will be added as playable characters during the campaign.

As revealed a few weeks ago, Future Trunks will also have to fight Imperfect Cell during this DLC as well. The DLC can be purchased on its own, or you can get it as part of the game’s Season Pass.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. There are no plans right now for the game to be ported elsewhere.

- This article was updated on:June 2nd, 2021