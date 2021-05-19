Some Small New Info On Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC 3

Even though Bandai Namco announced the third DLC pack for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot earlier this year, not a lot of news has been revealed since its initial reveal.

What we do know about the DLC so far is that it will focus on Future Trunks and his battle with Android 17 and Android 18. This is the bleak future timeline where most of the other Z fighters are dead and the only ones left is an Adult Gohan and teenage Trunks.

Now thanks to the Dragon Ball Hype Twitter page, we now have some new info about the DLC from V Jump magazine in Japan. You can read the new info posted down below.

DLC 3 Info

Trunks VS Imperfect Cell fight.

Sub-story in which Oolong transforms into #18.

The Trunks vs. Imperfect Cell fight occurs near the end of the Android saga when Trunks already beat Android 17 and 18. The side story about Oolong becoming Android 18 should be a funny addition to the game. As most fans will know already, Oolong is a shape-shifter that allows him to mimic the physical appearance of people and objects.

DLC 3 of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has no release date yet, but it’s still expected to be released in Summer 2021.