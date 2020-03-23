Bandai Namco has announced what players of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot can expect in the game’s first DLC, which will feature transformations and characters from the anime/manga series, Dragon Ball Super, and will allow players to transform Goku and Vegeta into their Super Saiyan God forms. New powers and techniques will also be added with this DLC, as well as an exclusive music pack that compiles 11 songs from the anime for those who own the Ultimate Edition.

The “A New Power Awakens – Part 1” DLC is set to come out sometime this spring for Season Pass holders on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, though no exact dates have been announced.

DLC Additions

The DLC will add Beerus, the God of Destruction, and his attendant, Whis, to the game’s character lineup. Players will be able to obtain the Super Saiyan God transformation by training against Whis, which will unlock an exclusive Boss Battle Episode against Beerus.

Players who have the Season Pass will be have access to these characters and transformations at any time during their game experience, even during the main storyline and regardless of their current progress in-game.

DLC Availability

The “A New Power Awakens – Part 1” DLC will be available through the Spring 2020 Season Pass. It can also be purchased later on with “A New Power Awakens – Part 2,” which is set for release later in the year.

Ultimate Edition Music Pack

The music compilation pack will be released later in March as a part of the Ultimate Edition of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. It will feature the following 11 songs from the anime:

Makafushigi Adventure!

Romantic Ageruyo

We Gotta Power

Detekoi Tobikiri Zenkai Power

Bokutachiha Tenshidatta

Dragon Soul

Unmeino Hi ~Tamashii vs Tamashii~

“Dragon Ball Z” BGM (TV)

Kaibutsu Freiza vs Densetsuno Super Saiyans

Yappari Saikyo Songoko!! (We Gotta Power)

Solid State Scouter

