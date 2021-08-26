Dying Light Platinum Edition is Officially Coming to the Nintendo Switch

Techland has officially announced today that Dying Light Platinum Edition will be coming over to the Nintendo Switch, promising to be the most content-packed and ultimate edition of the game.

The announcement came from the Lead Game Designer Tymon Smektala on the second night of Gamescom during a special episode of Dying 2 Know. Techland promises that a single playthrough of the Dying Light Platinum Edition should provide fans with over 100 hours of the single-player experience, not counting the additional adventures that are available when playing with friends in co-op mode.

The Dying Light Platinum Edition will also include a two-sided map, unique dying light stickers, a switch game card, as well as a survival guide that will contain the most important tips & tricks to guide the players through the game’s restricted zone.

Dying Light is a survival horror video game that was developed by Techland, published by Wanter Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and was released in 2015. Players will take on the role of Kyle Crane, an undercover agent who is sent to infiltrate a quarantine zone in the Middle-Eastern city of Harran.

Dying Light is a highly recommended game as we gave the game a score of 4/5 back when it was first released in 2015. Here is an excerpt from our review. “It’s not going to blow your mind in terms of story, and the mission structure of the campaign is certainly familiar, but Dying Light has cohesion between its parts that makes it enjoyable. The day-night cycle, the deep crafting, parkour, and brutal combat, Dying Light attempts to be all things to all people, and does a better job than most at it.”

Dying Light is now available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Dying Light Platinum Editions is coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime soon.