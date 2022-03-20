Elden Ring Hackers Are Corrupting Saves on PC

Elden Ring players have been having tons of fun with the latest From Software title. So far the game has been getting a lot of praise, and players all over the world have been finding small details and different builds to beat the toughest bosses gaming has seen in recent years. PC players have been experiencing some issues, but some of them are reporting a new type of problem that will put all their hard work in danger.

Elden Ring was released at the end of February, and since then, the game has been in everyone’s game library. Players from all platforms are still exploring the immense open-world game full of small stories, hard catacombs full of bosses, and more.

Some days ago, players from Twitter and the Elden Ring subreddit started reporting an issue on the PC port of the game. It looks like hackers are ruining players’ save files when invading their matches; Elden Ring hackers managed to find a way to alter save files when invading other players, making them enter into an infinite falling death loop, making it impossible for players to keep playing like its intended. A player found a workaround that has solved this issue for some players, so all hope is not lost, or at least not yet.

⚠️Elden Ring PSA for PC players⚠️ There's an exploit going around on PC where hackers will corrupt your save file while you're invaded. First they will crash your game, and when you open it back up, your character will be constantly falling to their death… pic.twitter.com/8et3bl8T1I — Mordecai (@EldenRingUpdate) March 18, 2022

From Software has not released a fix for this issue, but likely, they are already working on something. These kinds of issues are going to hinder the players’ experience on the PC version of the game.

One of the most basic solutions to this issue could be starting your playthrough on offline mode, avoiding encountering any players until this problem gets fixed. The players on the Elden Ring subreddit found a temporary fix, so if an annoying hacker managed to get his hands on your save file, make sure to follow the steps on the post we linked earlier.

All in all, we can just hope and wait for an official fix to this issue. Update 1.03 and 1.02 went live a couple of days from each other, so getting an update in the next few days or weeks is not completely impossible.

Hacker problems like this can make or break the players’ experience. Thousands of players are constantly leaving and coming back to AAA titles that can not fix this issue completely.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.