Elden Ring’s “Hardest Boss” Malenia Gets Harder After Latest Patch

One of the hardest bosses in Elden Ring is no doubt Malenia, Blade of Miquella. This is an optional boss to the main quest, but that hasn’t stopped many Elden Ring players from attempting to vanquish this formidable foe. Prior to the patch, Malenia was considered to be one of, if not the, hardest boss in Elden Ring because of her life stealing ability and freakishly fast swordplay. Now, with changes in the latest patch for Elden Ring, this boss has gotten significantly harder.

A two-punch combo of buffing Malenia and nerfing popular cheese strategies

Following the patch, it appears that Malenia’s health stealing mechanic, which worked when she landed successful attacks on the player has been bolstered to make her even more powerful. Some players are reporting that even on perfect dodges to Malenia’s attacks she is still recovering health without landing a hit on the player.

If that wasn’t enough, From Software has also pretty much nuked one of the most popular cheese strategies for Malenia. The Swarm of Flies Incantation attack was one of the easiest ways to beat Malenia, but this spell has been nerfed so this tactic isn’t working either. It looks like players are going to have roll up their sleeves to try and take down multi-stage nightmare encounter.

If you’re looking for all that’s recently changed in Elden Ring make sure to check out the recently released patch notes for the game. Looking for a fresh build to tackle Elden Ring after the latest patch? Check out this selection of guides for Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is currently available on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.