Elder Scrolls Online Global Reveal Event Delayed

There is no denying that it has been a busy time for America with both the Coronavirus pandemic and Presidential election taking centre stage. Most of you will probably know that Inauguration Day takes place on January 20th – the day before The Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion was set to be revealed Globally via Twitch. For this reason, the reveal has been pushed back to January 26 at 5PM EST/10PM GMT which will surely come as a disappointment to fans of the game, even if it is entirely understandable.

What can you expect from the event?

The event will start with an introduction from Matt Firor, the Director of ZeniMax Online Studios and Pete Hines, Bethesda’s Senior VP of Marketing and Communication.

A number of other guests, including ESO’s Creative Director Rich Lambert, will join the panel to talk all about the new worlds, systems and challenges that will feature in the new year-long event.

The initial presentation will be brought to a close by a more in depth talk from Jessica Folsom and Gina Bruno from the ESO Community Team.

The Reveal airs over on Bethesda’s official Twitch at 2PM PST/5PM EST/10PM GMT.

As an added incentive to watch, Bethesda are offering up Twitch Drops and a Viridescent Dragon Frog pet for the game for those who watch with a linked Twitch account.

You can check out the event trailer below: