Everything Announced in Marvel’s Avengers 2021 Roadmap

Crystal Dynamics finally reveals a clear road map for Marvel’s Avengers for the remainder of 2021, including a confirmation of Spider-Man’s arrival and the game’s first raid.

The Fall/Winter season will include huge content drops that will surely have something for every type of player. It will bring the long-awaited debut of Spider-Man, a brand new enemy type known as Echoes, a power level cap increase, and last but not least, the first raid event in Marvel’s Avengers where players will take on the villain known as Klaw. It is worth mentioning that Spider-Man and his event will only be available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Marvel’s Avengers will also have some interesting additions in the Fall/Winter season including a Hawkeye nameplate challenge to celebrate the release of the Hawkeye Disney+ series, it will add earnable cosmetics, and will rework how resources and gear upgrading works.

Finally, the road map also confirms the return of numerous fan-favorite events in the Fall/Winter including Corrupted Vibranium, Red Room Takeover, Tachyon Anomaly, Cosmic Threat as well as Bonus XP Weekends.

While there is no mention of any plans for Marvel’s Avengers in 2022, Crystal Dynamics can be expected to reveal more information towards the end of the year, especially if all their plans for the rest of 2021 go smoothly.

About Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers is a third-person action-adventure live service game that has both a cinematic single-player story and several co-op multiplayer modes. The game’s story is an ongoing one that is expanded upon as the game grows older.

The War for Wakanda expansion pack was just released last month on August 17th, it brought along with it King T’Challa’s Black Panther and a brand new story that revolves around his responsibility for the safety of Wakanda as he defends it against two brand new villains.

Marvel’s Avengers is currently available for purchase on PlayStation4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as PC via Steam.