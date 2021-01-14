Everything to Know About the BLAST Global Finals

The BLAST Premier Global Finals is a $1 million event set to kick off on January 19th. The final showcases eight teams, who will be competing for their slice of the $1 million prize pool. We’ll be giving you information about the teams participating and of course the schedule.

BLAST Premier Teams

According to the event’s website, fans of the esport should be excited to see that not only are the top three teams going to be participating but so will some fan favorites. Ranking #1, #2, and #3 respectively will be Astralis, Vitality, and Navi. The other teams will be Furia, G2, Team Liquid, Complexity, and Evil Geniuses. For Team Liquid, this will be the first tournament that we get to see the team play with their new AWPer, FalleN. It’ll be interesting to see how their team performs with the new, more experienced player before they head to IEM Katowice. However, Complexity does have one player out for the count, and JUGi will be standing in for them at the BLAST Premier Finals. With a change to the team happening so close to game day, it’ll be interesting to see how well the team meshes with the new addition as they wait for Poizon to recover.

Finals Schedule

The finals will take place over the course of several days — January 19th to January 24th — with only four more days to wait. On Tuesday the 19th, fans can look forward to Astralis v. Evil Geniuses at 4:30 pm CET and then later G2 v. Furia at 7:30 pm CET. Then on Wednesday the 20th we’ll see Vitality v. Complexity at 1:30 pm CET followed by NAVI v. Team Liquid at 4:30 pm CET before moving into the first Lower Bracket game at 7:30 pm CET. After that, the games brackets will be played out over the course of the next 3 days leading up to the finals on the 24th at 8:30 pm CET.

Fans will be able to check the status of the brackets here and watch the live games on Twitch.