Evil Dead: The Game Delayed to 2022

Today, Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games revealed that Evil Dead: The Game, their upcoming title based on the Evil Dead franchise, has been delayed to February 2022. The revelation was made on the game’s official social media profiles.

According to the developing team behind the game, the extra time will allow developers to focus on the development of a new single-player option, which will allow players to play the title by themselves. They also used the platforms to thank the fans for their understanding and support of the project as well as showcase their excitement for it’s release.

You can check out the full message below, as was revealed in the game’s official Facebook profile:

”Evil Dead: The Game will be releasing in February 2022

Hey groovy gamers, we’re targeting a new release date to give the team some extra time for polish and to ensure this is the ultimate Evil Dead experience you’re all waiting for!

This additional time is also allowing us to implement a single-player option that will let you enjoy the game when you are without your co-op compadres.

We want to thank everyone for your understanding and support and please stay tuned for more information about new character updates, pre-order availability, and the next gameplay video featuring Bruce Campbell.”

You can also check out the game’s gameplay overview trailer below, narrated by Ash Williams himself, Bruce Campbell, courtesy of PlayStation’s official Youtube channel, as well as its official synopsis, as is featured in the game’s official site.