The Fable series has been one of Xbox’s bigger hits over its long lifetime. And yet, it seemed to fade away a few years ago with the cancellation of Fable Legends back in 2016. Fans hoped for a return to the world of Albion and the Xbox Games Showcase ended by giving them exactly what they wanted. A new Fable game is coming to Xbox Series X and Windows 10 PC, though we don’t yet know when or much else.

You can check out the reveal trailer below. While it will definitely get fans excited, it is a little light on details. We’ll be heading back into the irreverent and magical world of Fable, which will certainly be enough for many to put their pre-order in (if they don’t have Xbox Game Pass already of course). The game definitely looks to have nailed the tone of the series already, featuring an epic voiceover that gives way to the humor that makes Fable so unique.

The game is clearly pretty far out from release, so we’ll just have to wait for more to be released about it as it gets closer. When that might be is anyone’s guess, but that trailer should keep you happy until then, if you’ve been waiting this long already. And if you missed it, be sure to check out the full Xbox Games Showcase right here.

Fable – Official Announce Trailer