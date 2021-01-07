Fall Guys Adds DOOM Costumes Next Week for a Limited Time

Fall Guys may not be as insanely popular today as it was at launch, but the playerbase remains healthy enough to stave off any doom and gloom. Next week those players will have a new set of costumes to acquire, though I can’t say I saw this crossover coming. Kyle and the rest of the internet did, however, after a series of tweets in December.

DOOM costumes will be added to Fall Guys starting January 12th.

While the jelly beans of Fall Guys won’t be ripping or tearing anyone or anything apart any time soon (unless you count ripping victory away from the jaws of defeat), they can dress up as the Doom Slayer, a Cacodemon, or a Tyrant. You know, the first three characters that come to mind when you think of a brightly colored, goofy battle royal featuring sentient jelly beans. I won’t lie though: the maniacs at Mediatonic managed to make all three . . . adorable? Cute? What I’m saying is it looks like they want to rip, tear, and give you a hug.

The DOOM costumes will only be around for a limited time, so players interested in grabbing them will want to save up their Crowns for when the costumes drop on January 12th. No end date has been announced, but I’d assume the crossover will only last a few weeks. You can check out the DOOM flavored trailer below. We loved both DOOM Eternal and Fall Guys when they launched last year, so what’s not to love about combining the two for a couple of weeks?