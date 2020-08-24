Fall Guys Update 1.06 Tweaks Team Games and More

The latest Fall Guys update has finally been released, bringing the game to version 1.06. The patch is just over 1 GB in size, so it shouldn’t take too long for you to download it and experience the new changes and tweaks. This patch addresses some of the most common complaints that Fall Guys has faced since launch, including unbalanced team games and missing controller options.

Here’s the full list of patch notes for Fall Guys update 1.06.

Tweaked round selection algorithm to select a Team game only if the team sizes can be equal

Added controller options, including invert X/Y axis and sensitivity settings

Slime Climb: players can no longer grab some of the moving obstacles

Jump Showdown: changed geometry to prevent a gameplay exploit

Jump Showdown: fixed camera auto-panning

Improved in-game Store purchase dialog to avoid accidental selections

Addressed the top five most frequent crashes

Visual fixes to some of the outfits

Improved UI performance on non-PS4 Pro models

Added option to change the Jump button binding for Japan

Trophy/Achievement names and descriptions are now correctly displayed in all supported languages

The most notable change in today’s Fall Guys update is a tweak to team games that prevents games like Fall Ball from having unbalanced teams. The round selection algorithm will now only select a team game if the team sizes can be equal, meaning there will no longer be 5 vs 4 team games or anything like that. Fall Guys has also finally received much-needed controller settings, such as the ability to invert camera controls and adjust your sensitivity.

We said yesterday that it might take a week – but SURPRISE We're releasing HOTFIX 2 right now! Unfortunately, one fix (Spectating team mates first) has been pushed back into the next update, as it wasn't quite ready yet, but we didn't want to delay this whole patch! LETS GO 👑 pic.twitter.com/8wacznoUwz — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 24, 2020

Like most patches, this update fixes some frustrating bugs that you might have run into over the past week or two. Players can no longer grab some of the obstacles in Slime Climb, and Jump Showdown had a few adjustments in order to fix exploits and camera problems. A few crashes have been addressed as well, and base PS4 players can expect better performance with this patch. This is a welcome patch overall, and with all-new skins continuing to roll in, Fall Guys shows no signs of dwindling in popularity anytime soon.