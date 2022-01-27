February 2022 Nintendo Switch Game Release Dates

February is shaping up to be a promising early month of video game launches for the Nintendo Switch. Let’s go ahead and list out the top anticipated releases coming out in the upcoming month of February 2022.

Maglam Lord – February 4th

The newest JRPG from hell is looking to enthrall players with a combination of unique story, graphics and gameplay. As the demon lords of hell have lost their status or lives you awake as the last one, hoping to take back hell and repopulate your kingdom. This being the case you take to looking for new friends and partners to grow closer with and grow in power to become Maglam Lord.

Zorya: The Celestial Sisters – February 8th

A beautiful looking indie title that will play as a cooperative game. You will play as both the moon and sun sisters as they attempt to reunite and stabilize balance to the world they messed up with their petty rivalry. This game promises to provide an immersive and beautiful cooperative friend experience, and one cannot but help to reflect on last years “Game of the Year”, It Takes Two.

OlliOlli World – February 8th

OlliOlli World is a bold new skateboarding action-platformer that’s bursting with personality. With both gorgeous and unique cartoon graphics and promised gameplay that will knock your socks off, this promises to be the ultimate skater game.

Kingdom Hearts 1.5 & 2.5 Remaster HD – February 10th

A complete remaster of the 6 Kingdom Hearts games that will allow Nintendo fans to finally fully immerse themselves in the series. It will include, KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories, KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics), KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX, KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep Final MIX, and KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version – February 10th

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is a compilation that brings the popular Kingdom Hearts: Dream Drop Distance to the Switch.

Kingdom Hearts III + Remind Cloud Version – February 10th

Kingdom Hearts III is a game that features an older/mature Sora. As he fights alongside his normal crew of Donald, Goofy, and of course Mickey; to explore new powerful and immersive Disney worlds. Alongside all of the other Kingdom Hearts editions this is looking to be an incredible game to pick up alongside the others.

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires – February 15th

According to the development team DW9 is prepared to offer the “Romance of three kingdoms” trope. It will follow the military officers on each side of the nations at war and their struggles as they begin to fall for or are friendly with the enemies on the different sides. This seems to be a Fire Emblem: Three Houses plot thrown into the DW style universe, and I am here for it.

Assassins Creed: The Ezio Collection – February 17th

Arguably the best if not just the classic Assassin’s Creed titles are set to launch on the Switch. All three Ezio adventures will be available on a handheld device for the first time.

Monark – February 22nd

The newest tactical JRPG that plays like fire emblem and story tells like Persona is here to sweep us off our feet. A group of high schoolers are sucked into an “otherworld” full of demons that they must defeat with their newfound ego powers. The title I am certainly most excited for is Monark for the month of February, it’s beautiful visuals and hopefully original story telling are looking to take consoles by storm.

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream – February 25th

Another addition to the ever-popular Atelier series, The Alchemist of The Mysterious Dream is another story following the alchemist, Sophie. After the events of her previous adventures, she will now be searching for her old friend in the ever confusing and unpredictable “dream world.”

While there are certainly other games looking to release on the Nintendo Switch in February, I believe that these titles will be the most notable, well received, and highest rated for the month of February 2022. If you would like to see some of our top February releases for either Xbox or PlayStation click on the links!