FFXIV Patch 6.1 Job Changes Breakdown: Every Buff and Nerf for All Jobs

Patch 6.1 has arrived in Final Fantasy XIV, and the full list of patch notes details a wide array of Job changes that will be included in the first major update after Endwalker. This patch will add the next chapter of the MSQ, an all-new Alliance Raid focused on The Twelve, a brand-new 5v5 PVP mode called Crystalline Conflict, and much more.

Multiple Jobs are getting significant adjustments and reworks on top of this new content though, and players hoping to test their might in the new high-end content like Ultima’s Bane (Unreal) and Endsinger’s Aria may have to get used to some new quirks for their Job of choice. Here are all the new major Job changes in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.1 divided into DPS, Tanks, and Healers.

Melee DPS Changes

The majority of Melee DPS changes go to Samurai and Ninja. The Samurai changes in particular have proven to be controversial in the community, but the other Jobs seem to have much-appreciated quality of life improvements across the board.

Samurai

Midare Setsugekka, Kaeshi: Setsugekka, Ogi Namikiri, and Kaeshi: Namikiri now have guaranteed critical hits.

Midare Setsugekka potency reduced from 660 to 600.

Kashi: Setsugekka potency reduced from 990 to 600.

Ogi Namikiri potency reduced from 900 to 800.

Kaeshi: Namikiri potency reduced from 1350 to 800.

Hakaze potency increased from 180 to 200.

Jinpu potency increased from 100 to 120.

Shifu potency increased from 100 to 120.

Gekko potency increased from 100 to 120 (base), 320 to 300 (combo), and 370 to 380 (rear combo).

Mangetsu combo potency increased from 110 to 120.

Kasha potency increased from 100 to 120 (base), 320 to 300 (combo), and 370 to 380 (flank combo).

Oka combo potency increased from 110 to 120.

Higanbana DOT potency increased from 30 to 45.

Yukikaze potency increased from 100 to 120 (base) and 280-300 (combo).

Third Eye duration increased from 3 seconds to 4 seconds.

Meikyo Shisui no longer includes ranged abilities.

Hissatsu: Shinten potency reduced from 270 to 250. This skill is now acquired at level 52 instead of level 62.

Kaeshi: Goken potency reduced from 420 to 280.

Shoha potency reduced from 580 to 500.

Tenka Goken and Kaeshi: Goken changed to point-blank AOE instead of conal AOE.

Hissatsu: Yaten activation time changed to match other backstep actions.

Hissatsu: Kyuten is now learned at level 62 instead of level 64.

Hissatsu: Kaiten has been removed.

Way of the Samurai II increases potency for Gekko, Kasha, and Yukikaze to 120 as level 84.

Monk

Perfect Balance can no longer be executed under the effect of Beast Chakra.

Dragoon

Jump and High Jump will change to Mirage Dive when Mirage Dive Ready is active.

Animation lock reduced for Jump, High Jump, Elusive Jump, Spineshatter Dive, and Dragonfire Dive.

Ninja

Mug now inflicts target with 5% damage taken debuff for 20 seconds.

Trick Attack now inflicts target with 10% damage taken debuff for 15 seconds.

Aeolian Edge potency increased from 360 to 380 (combo) and 420 to 440 (rear combo).

Armor Crush potency increased from 340 to 360 (combo) and 400 to 420 (flank combo).

Hakke Mujinsatsu combo potency increased from 120 to 130.

Doton potency increased from 120 to 130 but duration reduced from 24 seconds to 18 seconds.

Phantom Kamaitachi potency increased from 550 to 600.

Bhavackra potency reduced from 400 to 350.

Shukuchi animation lock reduced.

Hide now dispels Doton.

Melee Mastery now learned at level 74 instead of level 84.

Melee Mastery II increases Spinning Edge potency to 20 and Gust Slash potency to 160 at level 84.

Reaper

Hell’s Ingress and Hell’s Egress now grant Harpe instant cast for 20 seconds instead of 15 seconds.

Hell’s Ingress, Hell’s Egress, and Regress animation lock reduced.

Ranged DPS Changes

The majority of Ranged DPS changes go to Dancer, Summoner, and Machinist. The other Jobs get some minor changes, but mostly just animation lock adjustments and new UI elements for certain Job Gauges.

Bard

Soul Voice gauge triggers a sound effect and visual cue when reaching 80.

Machinist

Wildfire potency increased from 150 to 200.

Heat Blast potency increased from 170 to 180.

Drill potency increased from 570 to 580.

Air Anchor potency increased from 570 to 580.

Pile Bunker potency increased from 650 to 680.

Crowned Collider potency increased from 750 to 780.

Chain Saw potency increased from 570 to 580.

Dancer

Cascade and Windmill have a 50% chance to grant Silken Symmetry.

Reverse Cascade and Rising Windmill are now available with Silken Symmetry or Flourishing Symmetry.

Fountain and Bladeshower have a 50% chance to grant Silken Flow.

Fountainfall and Bloodshower are now available with Silken Flow or Flourishing Flow.

Flourishing Symmetry and Flourishing Flow are now only granted by Flourish.

Standard Step, Emboite, Entrechat, Jete, Pirouette, and Technical Step have been changed to weaponskills.

Espirit Gauge is now more noticeable when it reaches 50.

Summoner

Ruby Ruin, Ruby Outbursts, Ruby Ruin II, Ruby Ruin III, Ruby Rite, Ruby Distaster, and Ruby Catastrophe recast timer increased to 3 seconds from 2.5 seconds.

Ruby Ruin potency increased from 300 to 340.

Ruby Outburst potency increased from 140 to 160.

Ruby Ruin II potency increased from 340 to 380.

Ruby Ruin III potency increased from 360 to 410.

Ruby Rite potency increased from 450 to 510.

Ruby Disaster potency increased from 450 to 510.

Ruby Catastrophe potency increased from 180 to 210.

Ruin Mastery IV Trait increases Ruby Rite potency to 510 instead of 450.

Searing Light can now be executed without the use of Carbuncle.

Red Mage

Displacement animation lock reduced.

Tank Changes

All Tanks have received a reduction in recast timers for their tank stance abilities, which should make toggling stance on and off much less of a hassle. Dark Knight mains rejoice, however, as the second part of the AOE combo is now unlocked at a much lower level.

Paladin

Iron Will recast timer reduced from 10 seconds to 3 seconds.

Clemeny, Holy Spirit, and Holy Circle no longer break combos.

Requiescat now grants a new effect called Blade of Faith Ready that lasts 30 seconds.

Blade of Faith is now activated with Blade of Faith Ready instead of being a combo action for Confiteor.

Confiteor, Blade of Faith, Blade of Truth, and Blade of Valor now restore HP with 400 Cure potency.

Divine Magic Mastery II Trait adds healing to Confiteor.

Warrior

Defiance recast timer reduced from 10 seconds to 3 seconds.

Overpower has been changed from a conal AOE to a point-blank AOE.

Inner release stacks only apply to Fell Cleave and Decimate now.

Dark Knight

Grit recast timer reduced from 10 seconds to 3 seconds.

Flood of Darkness potency reduced from 130 to 100.

Blood Weapon grants 5 stacks of Blood Weapon. Duration increased from 10 seconds to 15 seconds.

Living Dead now heals for 1500 Cure potency with each successful weaponskill/spell.

Added new Undead Rebirth effect that is granted when healed to maximum HP before Walking Dead expires. When activated, Undead Rebirth will prevent most attacks from taking you below 1 HP.

Stalwart Soul (second AOE ability) is now unlocked at level 40 instead of level 72.

Gunbreaker

Royal Guard recast timer reduced from 10 seconds to 3 seconds.

Healer Changes

White Mage leads the charge for Healer changes, but the other three Healers have also received some meaningful changes. The White Mage MP economy should feel better in Patch 6.1, as MP costs have been reduced across the board. Lilies have also been slightly reworked for White Mage, so the Job will have to rely less on GCD healing.

White Mage

Stone, Stone II, Aero, and Aero II now cost 200 MP instead of 400 MP.

Aero and Aero II DOT duration increased to 30 seconds from 18 seconds.

Stone III potency reduced from 230 to 220 but now costs 300 MP to cast instead of 400 MP.

Stone IV potency reduced from 270 to 260.

Regen now costs 400 MP instead of 500 MP.

Cure III AOE radius increased from 6 yalms to 10 yalms.

Asylum range increased from 8 yalms to 10 yalms

Secret of the Lily now adds a Lily to the Healing Gauge every 20 seconds instead of 30 seconds.

Afflatus Misery potency increased from 900 to 1240 and additional targets now take 50 percent of main target damage instead of 25 percent of that damage.

Litrugy of the Bell stacks can now be manually spent to heal for 200 Cure potency each.

Scholar

Ruin, Bio, and Bio II now cost 300 MP instead of 400 MP.

Sacred Soil radius increased from 8 yalms to 10 yalms.

Embrace target range increased.

Expedient effect duration reduced from 20 seconds to 10 seconds.

Astrologian

Combust DOT duration increased from 18 seconds to 30 seconds.

Sage

Dosis now costs 300 MP instead of 400 MP.

Soteria now grants 4 stacks and potency has been increased from 50 percent to 70 percent.

Full Addersting stacks are now granted when entering an instance or restarting an instanced battle.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.