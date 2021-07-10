FIFA 22 Getting Its First Trailer Soon – Cover Star Confirmed

EA Sports has announced that FIFA 22 will have a video showcase premiered on July 11. They call it a “game-changing” game reveal, whatever that change means to them. For now, we only know who will be on the cover of this year’s edition. It will be the French player Kylian Mbappe, who also had that role in last year’s game, where he posed in ten pictures on three covers.

Cover materials have already been filmed and Mbappe is posing in the jersey of his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. However, it has been rumored for months that Mbappe could move to a new club, allegedly Real Madrid, this summer. EA Sports, in that case, probably wouldn’t have too many problems with that since their partnership with Real Madrid is still valid.

The problem would arise if Mbappe signed for one of the clubs that is in partnership with Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer series, such as Barcelona, Bayern, Juventus or Manchester United. Admittedly, that wouldn’t be a huge hurdle – we’d just have to watch Mbappe out of the jersey then – which again wouldn’t be a problem because he was in a tracksuit on the cover of the Ultimate edition of FIFA 21.

In any case, it seems that the motto of this year’s FIFA will be “Powered by Football” and, since there has been no word yet about when the game will officially be released, we can guess that the release date will be between September 24 and October 8 2021, judging by all the releases in previous years.

So, what to expect from Ultimate Team? Since it’s the most popular and lucrative mode in the FIFA franchise, we can guess that EA will focus its efforts on that. Expect to see new features, designs, and promo events throughout the year as EA will try to keep things fresh.

Also, something interesting to note is that we could get an Online Career Mode judging by the job description on EA’s site that mentioned “online Career mode”. This classic mode has needed a revamp for some time now to try and keep up with the popularity of Ultimate Team, and this honestly could be it.