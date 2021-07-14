FIFA 22 Will Only Be Activated On One Computer

With the announcement of FIFA 22, EA Sports angered the players on the PC. It turns out that the PC version of this year’s FIFA will be the same as the old PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, which means that it will not contain as good graphics as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions or the new animation system for football players. But it is actually a smaller problem than what was later observed.

Basically, it was revealed that FIFA 22 on the PC platform will have a limited number of activations related to computer hardware. The game will use anti piracy software that will prevent you from using one copy of the game on multiple different computers. In other words, FIFA 22 becomes tied to the PC on which you first run it. Do you want to play FIFA 22 on your PC and your laptop? Well, then you will have to buy it twice.

Some of you might be wondering what the problem here is, well, it is well known that a PC is not a one piece device but a set of components that users are free to change. If you change the graphics card, memory or processor – you will still be able to play FIFA 22. But if you change the motherboard, the game recognizes it as another PC – and the only way you will be able to play the game again – is by buying it again.

The comforting fact is that the progress made in the game is tied to the user account, not the hardware, so on another PC you can continue where you left off if you buy another copy of the game. But it is hardly a reasonable option for anyone.

Admittedly, it remains unclear how this limitation will work as part of the EA Play subscription. We wouldn’t be surprised if players are locked to one PC where they play the game with EA Play too. The anti piracy protection of the PC version of FIFA games is known for its extreme rigor, to the extent that FIFA games are more pirated on consoles than on a PC.