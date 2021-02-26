Final Fantasy VII Comes to Mobile With The First Soldier and Ever Crisis

Sony’s State of Play stream brought some pretty exciting updates for Final Fantasy VII, from the announcement of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade to the development of two brand new mobile games set within the universe. These are Final Fantasy The First Soldier and Final Fantasy Ever Crisis. They might not be as exciting as the upcoming Yuffie content which comes with Intergrade, but it’s something to keep us occupied until Remake Part 2 releases.

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier?

The First Soldier takes place thirty years before Final Fantasy VII and explores the origins of the SOLDIER project – an experimental fighting force of enhanced soldiers. In this Battle Royale mobile game, the player assumes control of a SOLDIER candidate attempting to climb the ranks and become Shinra’s first SOLDIER.

From the trailer, there seems to be a wide range of weapons for players to make use of, from guns to melee along with a strong focus on spells and summons as you would expect from a Final Fantasy game. There also seems to be some character customisation options available, judging by the outfits the characters are wearing.

Final Fantasy The First Soldier is set to release worldwide for Android and iOS in 2021, though no specific date has been given at this time.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy Ever Crisis is a single-player chapter-structured mobile game that will cover all the events of Final Fantasy 7, from the original game to the compilation titles. These include:

Final Fantasy VII

Advent Children

Before Crisis

Crisis Core

Dirge of Cerberus

It will also feature some new story content, though details are vague at the moment. It will, however be penned by the Remake story and scenario writer Kazushige Nojima.

Much like The First Soldier, there is no specific release date, but it is set to release worldwide for Android and iOS at some point in 2022.

The details available for both games are currently very limited outside of the announcement trailers, but more information will be released at a later date.