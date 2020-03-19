In a tweet posted earlier today, Square-Enix shared with fans of the much anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake that some of their physical copies could be delayed. The ever-escalating COVID-19 crisis has led to, “…unforeseeable changes in the distribution and retail landscape which varies across countries….”

To put it bluntly, Square-Enix doesn’t feel confident it can get the physical copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake out the door and into eager fans’ hands by the April 10th launch date (which they confirmed is not being moved). The company said they are working with their partners and retailers across Europe and the Americas to see what can be done, but they won’t have an official update until Friday, March 20th.

Final Fantasy VII Remake had quite a few high-end physical editions on sale (including the 1st Class Edition, which I personally had pre-ordered up until two months ago when I decided I didn’t need a statue of Cloud for the office), so fans who excitedly preordered one of these physical editions are no doubt upset. But, in these trying times, I can’t say this announcement is entirely unexpected. Fans who can’t wait to get their hands on Final Fantasy VII Remake at launch can still opt for a digital edition of the game, but that means either cancelling the goods or buying two copies of the game.

We’ll report on what Square-Enix announces March 20th, so stick around here for the update.