Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Now Available On Mobile

Square Enix has released Final Fantasy VIII Remastered on mobile. The remastered version was initially released on PC and consoles on September 3, 2019, but has finally come to mobile devices. The mobile version is the same as the PC version.

Final Fantasy VIII initially released in February 1999. The game takes place in the Republic of Galbadia, which is currently rules by Edea, a sorceress on a quest to fulfill her ultimate goal. Protagonist Squall Leonheart, a member of the elite mercenary squad SeeD, plus the resistance fighter Rinoa. Together, they fight against Edea’s forces to save Galbadia.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Changes

The remastered edition has multiple enhancements, such as added options to customize gameplay and difficulty levels.

The release features available at launch include:

Guardian Force（G.F.） – G.F. are summoned creatures in FFVIII used to protect the protagonists. Call upon them in battle to unleash their might and to increase their power alongside player characters. By functioning G.F., players will be able to enjoy greater freedom in how they approach battles.

Drawing – Obtain magic in FFVIII by drawing (extracting) it in battle. MP does not exist, and players are limited to the number they have in their possession. Magic that has been extracted can be released on the spot or stocked for later use.

Junctioning – This system allows players to equip G.F. and stocked magic to characters in order to increase their power.

Battle Assist – Max out HP and ATB gauge during battle and activate Limit Breaks at any time.

No Encounters – Players can choose to turn Battle Encounters on or off.

3x Speed – With the exception of certain cutscenes, players can choose to proceed through the game at 3x speed.

Mobile issue warnings

The mobile remaster requires iOS 13.0 or Android 6.0 or higher. is a large download of around 2.55 GB, so players will need to make room on their devices before attempting to download the game. Unfortunately, cloud save and controller support isn’t available now, but they are coming in the future.

Square Enix also made a few announcements about the current state of the mobile game.

Entering or leaving vehicles such as cars and the Garden may occasionally get your character stuck between the vehicle and terrain features, or freeze the vehicle in place. This seems to happen more often when you leave your vehicle in close proximity to impassable terrain, or when you try to enter or leave your vehicle during certain scripted events. Currently, the only fix for this is to reload a previously saved game, so please make sure to save your progress often.

Some locations may be difficult to navigate using the Speed Boost (x3). We advise you to turn off this feature in such cases.

Launch week discount

Square Enix is offering a small discount until April 4. Players can pick up the game for $16.99 right now, but the regular price is $20.99.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is now available on iOS, Android, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.