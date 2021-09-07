Final Fantasy XIV x Final Fantasy XV Collab is Coming Back

The world of Final Fantasy XV is once again coming to Final Fantasy XIV with the return of the A Nocturne for Heroes event. The announcement was made by Square Enix on the event’s official page. On it, they also revealed that the event will once again bring many Final Fantasy XV-themed items to the world of Hydaelyn, such as Noctis’ clothes/hairstyle, the Regalia, and a Noctis Lucis Caelum Triple Triad Card, among many others. The event will go live on September 13th, 2021, and will run until October 18, 2021.

To take part in the event, players will need to have reached level 50 and completed the main scenario quest “The Ultimate Weapon.” You can check out the official trailer for the Final Fantasy XIV x Final Fantasy XV Collaboration below, courtesy of Final Fantasy XVI’s official YouTube channel:

Final Fantasy XIV – Final Fantasy XV Collaboration Trailer

This will be the second time the event is released in the game. With that said, even if many players already took part in it, Final Fantasy XIV gained even more traction over the past few years, so it’s a fact that a lot of newer players never had the chance to take part in it. Also, let’s be honest, everyone deserves a chance to ride on the Regalia.

Final Fantasy XV was first released in 2016 and has since then received many new and upgraded versions, as well as four DLC episodes. You can play the game right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Don’t forget to also check out our review of it here. Final Fantasy XIV was first released in 2010 and then re-released in 2016. You can play the title right now on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Mac, and PC. You can also check out its latest patch notes here.