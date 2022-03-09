Fortnite: Get the Diamond Pony Glider Free When You Buy Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

A Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Fortnite crossover collaboration has been revealed, and players can get the Diamond Pony Glider for free in Fortnite by purchasing Wonderlands on the Epic Games Store on PC. This isn’t the first time that a collaboration like this has happened, as the Stormtrooper skin was given away with purchases of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the Psycho bundle containing Borderlands cosmetics was given away to those who bought Borderlands 3. This promotion works in the same way, so many Fortnite players already know how to get the Diamond Pony Glider added to their locker.

How to Get the Diamond Pony Glider in Fortnite

To get the Diamond Pony Glider in Fortnite, you have to purchase Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on the Epic Games Store before March 25, 2023, which is a full year after the game releases. After buying the game, the glider will automatically be added to your Fortnite locker once it is released as long as you purchased the game using the same Epic Games account that you use to play Fortnite. Refunding Wonderlands for any reason will also revoke access to the glider in Fortnite, so you can’t scam your way into a free cosmetic that easily.

The Diamond Pony Glider will be released in the Fortnite Item Shop on April 1 at 8 PM ET where it will remain for one week until the shop reset on April 8 at 8 PM ET. It will cost 1,200 V-Bucks, but again, anyone who buys Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on the Epic Games Store will get it for free. If you don’t have a PC, this is the only way to get the Diamond Pony Glider on console. If you decide to buy the glider from the Item Shop and then buy Wonderlands after the fact, you’ll receive an instant V-Bucks refund for the price of the glider in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be released on March 25 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S