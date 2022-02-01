Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Could Be Star Wars Themed

If new leaks are to be believed, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 might be a Star Wars themed season. This will be a massive shift from the current circumstances and we might get to see some otherworldly visitors on the island. Epic Games have never shied away from big collaborations and it looks like Fortnite x Star Wars was long overdue. This new collab could be similar to the Chapter 3 Season 1 Spider-Man partnership, with the developers adding new themed POIs and other changes. Prominent leakers have revealed several new Fortnite x Star Wars themed cosmetics, data files, weapons being added with the recent Fortnite 19.10 update by the developers.

As per the notable data miner ShiinaBR, Epic has updated two Star Wars cosmetics, signaling the imminent collab. The cosmetics items tweaked are by the developers including two gliders, namely “First Order Tie Fighter” and “Fighter Kite” and a harvesting tool called “Riot Control Baton”. You can take a look at the tweet below.

Two more Star Wars cosmetics have been updated, I wonder why 🤓 (Images by @InTheShadeYT) pic.twitter.com/VWdC6WhJcQ — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) February 1, 2022

ShiinaBR has also discovered a new emote for The Mandalorian, which has yet to be unvaulted. That’s not all. Leakers have revealed that multiple Lightsabers have been added back into the game with the 19.10 update, setting up the stage for the collab. Usually, developers add chunks of content beforehand and keep them valuted rather than dumping it in one big update. A leaker has shared all the Star Wars related files re-added with the recent update which further strengthens the fact that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 could be a Star Wars themed season.

A lot of Star Wars Lightsaber files were re-added in #Fortnite v19.10. Either Epic are planning on bringing the Lightsabers back to the game in the near future (possibly another collab) OR they are working on a new melee weapon and are basing it off the animations and abilities. pic.twitter.com/LYjUVnE24H — FNAssist – News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) January 23, 2022

​All of these leaks clearly indicate that the loopers will be hitching a ride to space pretty soon. But when does the Fortnite x Star Wars season start? Well, as of writing this article, there is no exact release date or a window. Based on speculations, players can expect all the Star Wars content to drop with the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. The current season will end on March 19, 2022, and players can expect some downtime between the new season commences.

So, the Fortnite x Star Wars season might start on March 20, 2022. However, these remain mere speculations without an official word from the developers. A Star Wars collab makes perfect sense for Fortnite as the game itself deals with the intricacies of space and time. Players can expect more information about the upcoming collab in the coming weeks.

Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale game currently available on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Classic Mac OS.