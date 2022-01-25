Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 End Date: How Long is the Season?

Fortnite, available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, and iOS with some tips and tricks, is slowly coming to an end… That is, the first season of Chapter 3.

Continue to chug along like a loco-motive, Fortnite is continuing to add new features to this exciting season, but as with all good things, they eventually come to an end.

When does Season 1 End?

As it stands, Fortnite Chapter 3 is in the middle of its Season 1 events. Starting on December 7th, 2021, Chapter 3 has added in many exciting additions, including Spiderman, Web-Slinging Gloves, Dwayne “The Foundation” Johnson, and so much more.

However, you can expect the events of this current season to come to a close on March 19th, 2022.

What does that mean?

If you’re still pretty new to the Fortnite frenzy, what the ending of a season means is this; you only have until March 19th, 2022 to finish up your battle pass quests, and unlock skins, emotes, sprays, etc., before a new set arrives.

What the new season will bring is not currently known, but they’re going to have to bring the heat if they’re going to compete with this current offering. You only have a month and a few days to unlock all of your exclusive Battle Pass cosmetics, so get grinding, soldier!

When is Season 2 Expected to begin?

Chapter 3, Season 2 of Fortnite is expected to hit on March 20th, 2022, meaning that you won’t have to wait very long to start earning new cosmetics for your account. That is unless server issues don’t take the game offline like players have been experiencing recently.

We’re continuing to work on a fix that will bring Fortnite back online and appreciate everyone’s patience. Fortnite game servers are currently offline while we investigate a solution to stability issues, and we’ll provide another update as more info is available. pic.twitter.com/aRTnawTJgE — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 29, 2021

