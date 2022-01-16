How to Get Fortnite on iPhone (2022)

One of the most asked questions among iOS players is how to get Fortnite on iPhone? The Apple vs. Epic feud led to the removal of Fortnite on all iOS platforms. After a lengthy court battle, Apple won the lawsuit, further strengthening its stance. Fortnite developers tried to abide by a few terms and App Store policies in order to bring the game back to the platform and retain a considerable chunk of the player base, but nothing has come to fruition. So, can players get Fortnite on iPhone, if so how?

Can players get Fortnite on iPhone?

Despite Apple banning Epic and Fortnite from iOS devices, there are still a few ways using which players can get Fortnite on their iPhone in 2022.

How to get Fortnite on iPhone?

There are a couple of different ways to download and enjoy Fortnite on iOS. First, users who have previously played and downloaded Fortnite on their iPhones can easily re-download it. This is because the game is still available in the ‘purchased’ section of the App Store. Here’s how you can re-download the game on iOS:

Open the App Store. Tap the Account option on the top-right corner. Go to the ‘All Purchases’ option under Accounts. Navigate to the ‘My purchases’ option, containing a list of all the applications that have been purchased. Search for Fortnite in the search menu. Press the download button when the game emerges up in the search.

Right now, this is one of the best methods of playing Fortnite on iOS in 2022. Users who have never downloaded the game on their iPhone and would like to check out the game can do so by asking someone who had Fortnite on their iOS device before it was banned. Players can download the game on their device by using the ‘Family Sharing’ feature on iOS to receive and download the game. Here’s how you can do this:

Open Settings. Access Apple ID by clicking on the name. Choose the ‘Setup Family Sharing’ option. Turn on ‘Purchase Sharing’ and make sure it remains enabled. Add a payment method. Visit the App Store. Go to the Purchased tab. Select the account of the user who had downloaded the game before the ban. Search for the game and download it on your device.

Apart from these two techniques, the final option is by getting yourself registered for the closed beta of Fortnite on GeForce Now. Nvidia and Epic Games have teamed up to bring Fortnite back to iOS by listing the game on their service. Using this service, players will be able to play Fortnite via the Safari web browser on iOS, streaming the game rather than downloading it.

Epic Games & NVIDIA have teamed up to bring Fortnite back to IOS through "Geforce Now", the closed beta starts next week! 👀 (via @Nibellion) Any IOS players coming back after this? pic.twitter.com/watBTrL52A — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 13, 2022

You don’t need to have a paid GeForce Now subscription to enjoy Fortnite on iOS. However, paid members will enjoy priority over all of Nvidia’s gaming services. That’s all! Good Luck!

Fortnite is out now for free on all major platforms including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.

