Game News

Free Games On Epic Launcher 15/7 – 22/7

A sci-fi adventure game and a fast paced RTS in space.

July 15th, 2021 by Robert Pezic

Webp.net-resizeimage1

Epic Games Launcher is giving away two games this week, one is a sci-fi adventure game and the other one is a fast paced economic RTS.

The first game that we can get for free is called Obduction by Cyan Inc. A sci-fi adventure game in which we are abducted far across the universe, where we find ourselves on a broken alien landscape with odd pieces of Earth. We will need to explore, uncover, solve and find a way to make it back home. The game can also be played in VR.

Features

  • First person perspective adventure game
  • Explore the environment of several different worlds
  • A lot of puzzle solving
  • Make decisions that influence how the game ends.
  • Optional point and click system
  • Thrilling story

The second game on the list is Offworld Trading Company. You might have heard about this game before, because it got really good reviews when it came out. It’s not that often that we get an economic real time strategy game, and this one is really satisfying to play. The basic story of this game that Mars has been colonized and now Earth’s greatest corporate titans have been invited to build companies to support it. The game was directed by Civilization IV lead Designed, Soren Johnson.

Features

  • Earn your fortune – start up a major corporation and gain as much money as you can.
  • Thwart the competition – hire pirates from the black market to steam other players hard earned goods
  • Turn friends into enemies with games that can host up to 8 players
  • Control the market – the real time player driven market is your sword and your shield here
  • Shape the fate of Mars and establish yourself as the dominant Offworld Company
  • Unique campaign each time you play

offworld-trading-company-free-demo

So that’s it for this week, next week seems like it’s gonna be big so keep your eyes peeled.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (July 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds July 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (July 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy