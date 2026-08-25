A friend shared a story about how a woman accepted their cheap trip offer but seemed unenthusiastic about paying the luxury charges. Apparently, this friend told her she would have to pay a mandatory fee for the trip, plus more for the whole package, but the woman refused to pay the gratuities and instead mentioned breaking rules. As a result, they ended up uninviting her, which left the friend upset.

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As reported by BoredPanda, a friend shared a story on Reddit about their experience with a woman who they claimed was their friend. This person said they had a hobby of collecting free trips here and there by paying with credit cards, so one of her friends asked about the upcoming trip, and they told her it would cost $600 if she joined. They claimed her friend seemed interested, but when she told her friend that the breakdown of the charges included $155 mandatory and $445 for drinks, dining, and gratuities, her behavior allegedly changed.

According to this person, the woman was willing to pay $155 but not extra for gratuities, claiming that she had “read that it’s not mandatory that you pay gratuities to the staff and she could order something online.” The friend then claimed that the woman wanted to sneak drinks inside the cruise. As a result, they said that if that had been the case, then they would have had to be with the friend instead of enjoying the complete experience. So, this person politely uninvited their friend, which made her “mad,” as without them the trip would cost her about $4000.

Friend got offended after being told she couldn’t join the trip

This person stated that when they told their friend about the plan, she got offended. They clarified that they wanted to enjoy the trip and were willing to pay extra for themselves but could not do that for her friend. They stated, “I told her that if she felt that way, maybe it’s best that she not come with me and do her own thing, but now she’s mad at me because she’d have to pay close to $4000 to do this trip without my benefits.”

They also added, “I don’t mind paying for the extras for myself and just count it as a cost of the vacation, but I don’t really want to pay for her extras as well. I know for a fact that she can afford it, she just read something on the internet making her think she’s smart to get around the ‘rules’.” No comments from the friend were found.

The story gained significant traction on Reddit, garnering over 8,000 upvotes and several comments. Many supported this person for taking the action, as one of the commenters stated, “OP would be better off on their own. ‘Friend’ might even do something more outrageous to get around the rules. Just enjoy your own vacation without any possible headache, OP. You might have to bail her out .”

According to the comment section, many shared similar views on the friend drama. Despite the post gaining significant traction, the other side of the story remains unknown. The incident has not been independently verified.

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