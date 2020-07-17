Gamestop will require customers in their US stores to wear face masks starting Monday, July 27th. The new rule follows other retailers, which include Walmart, Target, CVS, and others which have enacted similar policies as a response to surging COVID-19 infections in the US. Gamestop has already generated controversy during the global pandemic as they were one of the last retail stores to shut down and have argued that they are an essential business.

“We believe this is the right thing to do to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our associates and customers from the growing spread of COVID-19,” said George Sherman, chief executive officer for GameStop. “Providing a safe environment in our stores for all customers and store associates continues to be our top priority and wearing a face covering is a simple step every one of us can take to ensure the safety of others in our stores.”

While face masks have been a disease prevention measure for many years in other countries, their use and requirement in the US has become a hot political issue. As the COVID-19 pandemic has spread around the world, many countries have seen different results and face masks have been cited by experts as a major reason for success. While some states have required face masks, others have left it up to the citizens which has resulted in some confusion and controversy.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused immeasurable damage to the gaming sector, but has also resulted in many huge changes. Developers are mostly working from home if possible, and production of physical media and consoles has been impacted at different times. With many months ahead, we may see even bigger changes in the future.