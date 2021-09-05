Genshin Impact 2.2 Thoma Leaks: Elemental Skill, Burst, Ascension Materials

The Genshin Impact 2.2 update is just around the corner, and players are eagerly expecting new characters – like the rumored Thoma. We know for sure that Genshin Impact patch 2.2 is coming out very soon – even with 2.1 gracing our games at the end of August. MiHoYo tends to work on a six-weekly patch schedule, so it is safe to assume that we will see 2.2 within the beginning of October – potentially October 12th. These leaks are all very likely to be real as they are based on information found by dataminers.

The big rumor is that the new character release in Genshin Impact update 2.2 will be Thoma. Having already appeared on the beta test, this seems reasonable. A four-star rated Polearm and Pyro user, Thoma can send burning fire attacks from his weapon.

The leak has shown us a few different things about Thoma’s attacks:

His normal melee attack has four consecutive polearm strikes.

Thoma’s Elemental Skill is Chuuken Guard – this adds Pyro to his normal attacks, and uses Chuuken Guard shields to protect himself while doing so. The cooldown for this attack is 15 seconds.

The charged attack for him is a strong forward lunge attack.

His Elemental Burst is called Blazing Armor of Flames – spinning his polearm, it cuts down enemies using flames. This causes Pyro damage and even creates flaming armor…

…which provides Pyro damage on normal attacks and also creates protection from the Chuuken Guard.

The dataminers’ leaks have also provided us with a look at Thoma’s supposed ascension materials; using both current materials and some new. Apparently, he will require mushrooms found on the upcoming island.

Previously it was thought that Yae Miko was to be part of the 2.2 update (thanks to some dataminers finding this). Recently it appears that any mentions of this have been taken out, so it looks like she will be coming in a later update.

Previous update 2.1 saw Seirai and Watatsumi Islands being added to the Inazuma map, leaving one final island to be hopefully brought out with the 2.2 patch. Maybe the mist will clear and reveal Tsurumi Island? This is entirely plausible as the island itself is inhabited by all manner of spiritual creatures – which would be a wonderful addition to the October patch. Halloween Genshin update anyone?

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices.