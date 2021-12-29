Genshin Impact Update 2.4 Release Date: Early Patch Notes, Banner Characters, and More Details

The newest expansion to Genshin Impact is almost upon us. The Genshin Impact Update 2.4 will go live on January 4 at 7:00 p.m. PDT / 10:00 p.m. EST / 3:00 a.m. GMT. There is a lot to look forward to including brand new areas, characters, bosses, and weapons. Let’s get into it.

Genshin Impact is home to a growing roster of loveable characters and spectacular locales. You'll definitely want to snag the Livestream codes for free Primogems, Enchantment Ores, and Hero's Wit. Also, two new costumes for Ningguang and Keqing are releasing with this update.

Genshin Impact New Territory

As you may or may not know by now, Genshin Impact Update 2.4 is called “Fleeting Colors in Flight.” The new area within Inazuma is called Enkanomiya. Unlike the other islands that have gradually appeared, Enkanomiya is a floating island underneath the ocean. Since it is underwater, there is no true day and night cycle, but there will be interesting puzzles to figure out with artificial sun called Dainichi Mikoshi.

Genshin Impact New Characters

One of the most exciting parts of Genshim Impact Update 2.4 is not only the addition of two new characters but, for the first time ever, 4 different banners. The two new characters are five-star Shenhe, a Cryo Polearm user, and 4-star Yun Jin, a Geo Polearm user. Genshin Impact really loves its Polearm users.

The first two banners that will run as soon as the new update comes are The Transcendent One Returns which features Shenhe and Invitation to Mundane Life which features a re-run of Xiao. Both of these banners will include Yun Jin, Ningguang, and Chongyun.

The second phase, starting on January 26 will introduce two new banners called Adrift in the Harbor which will feature Ganyu, and Gentry of Hermitage which will feature Zhong-Li. You’ll definitely want to save up on Primogems this month for these legendary characters.

Genshin Impact Other Details

There are new bosses, new weapons, new artifacts, and new events to enjoy with Genshin Impact Update 2.4. The two new bosses that work as one are called The Primordial Bathysmal Vishaps. A new five-star Polearm called Calamity Queller will be revealed. Also, the Glacier and Snowfield artifact sets made specifically to boose Cryo users will be revealed.

The Lantern Rite Festival will return, new hangout quests for Ningguang and Yun Jin will be available, and so much more. There is a lot to get excited about with this new update.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.