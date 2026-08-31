A woman who posts on TikTok as Ari Chambers shared a video of herself carrying a black quilted handbag into a Chanel store in New York City. On-screen text in the clip reads, “Bringing my fake Chanel into a real Chanel store.” The video has gained 7.2 million views.

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Chambers filmed herself with a selfie stick on a sunny city sidewalk. She wore a white tank top, gray pinstriped shorts, and yellow shoes with black socks. The bag she carried had a gold chain strap and a gold interlocking CC logo.

Her TikTok caption stated that an employee said they love her “lamb skin purse.” The video then shows the exterior of a Chanel store with a black CHANEL sign above the entrance, a busy street, and buildings with fire escapes.

On-screen text and scenes from inside the Chanel store

Inside the store, the video shows Chambers walking past display cases of small leather goods. Those items included wallets and cardholders in black, red, and white. She then focuses the camera on her own bag and opens it. The footage shows a black fabric lining and a pink pouch inside. She touches the leather of the bag while on-screen text reads, “GenuINE leather.”

Chambers smiles and laughs while looking at the camera. She later stands in front of a large mirror, holding the bag and posing. On-screen text at that point reads, “Comparing the real one.” She adjusts the bag on her shoulder and holds it out to look at its details in the reflection. The video then cuts to her back outside the store, where she is smiling.

She holds up a small black Chanel shopping bag with a white camellia flower, along with a black Chanel-branded bottle. On-screen text reads, “Still bought sum tho.” Disputes over luxury bags can get heated, as a woman claimed a stranger called dibs on her own Louis Vuitton purse at Goodwill.

Viewers responded to the clip with mixed remarks about whether store staff would notice the bag. One commenter wrote, “Trust me they know.” Another suggested she could have swapped bags on the spot, writing, “just change the fake one with the orginale one.” A separate comment joked about production, saying, “lol..both are probably made in the same factory in China.”

Some focused on what might have happened after she left. One person wrote, “They definitely talked about you when you left.” Another said a close look would give it away: “Side by side there’s definitely a difference.” For the woman, the surprise of recognition extends beyond the store, as another traveler later found her confiscated TSA item being sold in an airport shop.

A commenter who said they had worked for Chanel described walk-ins with replica bags as common. They wrote, “From someone who worked for Chanel , we always have some walk ins wearing fake bags , but we never say anything about it cause everyone has their own budget and it’s okay to wear something fake it’s not the end of the world.”

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