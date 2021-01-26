Get Down to Business with Stellaris: Console Edition’s MegaCorp Expansion

Paradox Interactive, a publisher known for their strong corporate values, have released the MegaCorp expansion, the latest addition to Stellaris: Console Edition’s third expansion pass.

MegaCorp adds a wealth of business-focused features to Stellaris: Console Edition including Corporate Authority and Branch Offices which allow players to grow their operations and in turn their influence throughout the galaxy. Walk in the boots of your space-capitalist forefathers as you monopolise the free market and grow a thriving economy geared towards your own flourishing fortune.

Check out the MegaCorp expansion’s trailer and full details below.

Corporate Culture

Conduct business on a galaxy-wide scale with a host of new civics. By constructing Branch Offices on planets within empires you have trade agreements with, add a portion of the planet’s Trade Value to your network. Using the new Corporate Authority government type, build a financial powerhouse and dominate galactic trade.

City World

With Ecumenopolis, increase the population density of core worlds to proportions that are “too big to fail”, eventually creating a megacity spanning multiple planets.

Caravaneer Fleets

Watch out for those pesky Caravaneers, nomadic traders who walk the fine line between salesman and scammer. These slippery wheelers-and-dealers stay aloof from galactic politics and always have a sales trick up their sleeve. Expect surprises when encountering these master barterers or when visiting their home systems.

More Megastructures

The finance department has approved the budget for a glorious Matter Decompressor, Mega-Art Installation or Strategic Coordination Center! Use these to acquire new scaling capabilities for your megalopolis.

Galactic Slave Market

Acquire and dispose of labor on an industrial scale. Grant them freedom or keep them as livestock – it’s all a matter of strategic decision making.

VIP Status Comes with its Perks

Keep the economy competitive in a cutthroat galaxy with additional Ascension perks.

Advisors and music

3 Additional Advisors and 4 music tracks to help you conquer the Galaxy.

The MegaCrop expansion is available now for Playstation and Xbox for a suggested retail price of $19.99*.

–