Elden Ring players have been hard at work finding ways to build your level and horde Runes quickly. One farming method found recently will net you up to 2.4 million Runes an hour with ease. This can prove to be an excellent, consistent buff to your character which you’ll want to return to often. While the route there is difficult, players have found this to be a really rewarding and surprisingly easy method of farming Runes in Elden Ring.

The source you’ll want to reach is directly next to the Palace Approach Ledge-Road site of grace, where there is a massive group of Albinauric enemies that drop 2044 Runes apiece. To reach this, you’ll need to have completed the Varre quest, and then speak to him after completing it to receive the Pureblood Knight’s Medal. Keep reading on below for the full farming route, courtesy of Arekkz Gaming on YouTube.

A Great Location for Farming Runes in Elden Ring

Use Pureblood Knight’s Medal to warp to the Audience Grounds in Mohgwyn Palace. Turn directly back from where you’re facing and do not hesitate, ride Torrent until you get to a wall. Turn right from this wall, staying close to it while riding forward until you get to a narrow pathway uphill, past the mob you’ll farm, and you’ll reach the site of grace.

The white-skinned Albinaurics are also completely vulnerable to a sneak attack, and will not mob you even when you kill one, they only get up if struck. The red ones, however, are quite deadly but can be kited off individually without even provoking the white ones. You can push many of these off the cliff to the left to instantly kill them. A single run through these enemies, not even counting a patrolling additional 4 red Albinaurics, nets you 34,748 Runes, which is an instant level-up even into your 60s and 70s.

For additional effect, if you can get the Gold Scarab off the Cleanrot Knights boss you fight at the Abandoned Cave in Caelid. Equipping this will give you a bonus 20% more Runes off enemies, which will add up very quickly on this farming route in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.