Elden Ring Varre Quest Guide: How to Find Maiden’s Blood for the Lord of Blood’s Favor

In Elden Ring, the newest game by FromSoftware, you’ll be sent out on quests at the request of a vast variety of eccentric characters. One of these characters, Varre, makes a few reoccurrences through the game, while first insulting you and saying that you are maidenless, comes to you later to ask a request of you: Finding Maidens Blood.

What exactly does Varre need Maidens Blood for? What purpose does it serve him to send you on this quest? Find out in our guide on how to obtain the blood of a maiden in Elden Ring, and what lies in store for you when you get it!

Elden Ring – Where to find Maidens Blood

As you explore the world of Elden Ring, you’ll come across the location of Rose Church in the Liurnia of the Lakes. You’ll need to speak to this vicious man, and he’ll ask you about your thoughts on the Two Fingers, and you’ll need to tell him that “They didn’t seem right“. Once you have told him this, you will receive 5 Festering Bloody Fingers from him, and we don’t want to think of where they came from.

After using the bloody fingers to invade the worlds of other players, you’ll return and he will give you another item of curious origin, Lord of Blood’s Favor. He’ll want you to go soak it in the blood of a maiden, and any maiden that you’ve come across will do, but as stated in the Bloody Fingers guide, there are two that are very close to your location.

The first maiden is near the Church on Inhibition, located across the lake to the northeast, just northwest of the Minor Erdtree. The second, however, is more of a challenge to get to, requiring you to visit The Four Belfries and grab the Imbued Sword Key from the chest in front of the highest belfry.

After receiving that item, you’ll use it on the belfry that reads “Precipice of Anticipation”, which will return you to the Chapel of Anticipation to rematch against the Grafted Scion, the enemy that surely destroyed you at the beginning of the game. Once you have defeated this enemy, you’ll be able to go across the bridge, back to where you first started the game, and find the corpse of a maiden, ready to deliver her blood for your cloth.

After this, you’ll want to return to Rose Church and give Varre the blood-soaked cloth, you’ll receive the Bloody Finger, an item that will help you invade the world of other players whenever you feel like it, as it is an unlimited use item. No more need for Festering Bloody Fingers.

For players that are looking to find a way to be an oppressive threat, the Bloody Finger is an item worth seeking out. For those hoping to keep to themselves and never have to deal with the insults of Varre again, you can keep progressing onwards and come back to this at any time. For someone who isn’t afraid to dish out the insults, he sure is hesitant to approach a maiden himself.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2022