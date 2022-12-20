Gingerbread Bastion Skin Offered for Just One Overwatch 2 Coin in Limited Time Deal

Overwatch 2 has a vast number of skins for players to obtain, whether that is brand-new skins such as the very Christmassy Bastion Gingerbread skin or some legacy skins from Overwatch. The number one is going to be running around in people’s minds a lot over the next few weeks in-game thanks to the fact the Gingerbread skin is just one Overwatch 2 coin. Players have already been busy learning how to get D.va holiday skins for free with Twitch Drops but getting the Legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin in Overwatch 2 is worth your time equally.

How to Get the Legendary Bastion Gingerbread Skin and Buy it for One Overwatch 2 Coin

You will be able to buy the Legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin from the in-game store for one Overwatch 2 coin from today (December 20) until January 3. The skin itself has Bastion equipped with what can be described as a Santa hat on top of the head. Candy cane designs are placed throughout the design and the main color of Bastion’s body with the skin is a range of browns which highlight the delicious gingerbread vibes. Fun fact: Another Winter Wonderland skin that Bastion had was the Gift Wrap skin, making Bastion look like a lovely Christmas present.

In order to find the skin in another way you can also go through the Heroes menu and find Bastion. You can visit the Heroes section from the main menu and it will be visible underneath the ‘Play’ text for you to select. When you are in the Bastion sub-menu, you can go to the ‘Skins’ section and scroll down until you see the Legendary Bastion Gingerbread skin. When you notice it, simply select it and proceed to buy it for one Overwatch 2 coin.

How to Get Overwatch 2 Coins for Free

If you are running low on Overwatch 2 Coins and don’t have a coin to buy the skin, you could complete weekly challenges which will reward you with more than enough coins to get the skin for free. Otherwise, if you start searching with Bing at the moment, you could save up points to get an Overwatch 2 coin bundle code for your account. All for free which means even more opportunity to get the Bastion Gingerbread skin.

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.