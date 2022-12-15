Overwatch 2 players enjoy getting free skins whenever they can and now thankfully there is a way they can even work towards getting free skins away from the game with Bing. Some players try and get free skins by way of using Twitch Drops although using Bing may actually be quite a good way to earn some coins for your skin-purchasing journey. The main issue is how long it will take for you to gather up enough coins for a skin. This article will take you through how to get free Overwatch 2 skins with Bing.

Getting Overwatch 2 Coins for Free Skins with Bing

In order to start earning points you will have to be searching with the bing browser which most of you have on Windows computers and laptops through Microsoft Edge. Alternatively, you can search for ‘Bing’ on Google and be taken to the Bing search bar page. Be sure to sign into a Microsoft account to tally up your points. Furthermore, the specific reward you will want to claim is the ‘Overwatch Digital Code — 200 Coins’ which you can also opt to save up for 500 coins or 1000 coins instead. You can look at the reward page through this link. All of the points needed for the rewards are as follows.

200 Coins — 1800 points

— 1800 points 500 Coins — 5000 points

— 5000 points 1000 Coins — 10,000 points

When you have saved up enough points for the Microsoft reward, you can proceed to claim it and get a code that you will be able to use for your Battle.net account. Keep browsing with Bing as much as possible. Note that in a month, a level one Microsoft Rewards user is only allowed a maximum of 1000 points. A level two rewards user can instead get up to 5000 points a month which will assist the coin-gathering process.

Redeeming Overwatch 2 Coin Codes with Battle.Net

When you have a code to redeem you can do so through the Battle.Net account overview when you are signed in. Be sure to use the account which is linked to your Overwatch 2 account. This will ensure you get all of the coins for your active account in the game. It may take you a while to save up for skins but if you are a regular Bing user you likely will find the process a lot quicker.

Now that you know how to redeem the codes, you can get back to acquiring all of the skins in Overwatch 2 that you possibly can.

Overwatch 2 is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022