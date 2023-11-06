Goblin Slayer English Sub Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date & Time

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Not even love will be able to protect us from danger once Goblin Slayer English Sub Season 2 Episode 6 is released. After High Elf Archer informed the rest of the party about a wedding, the group decided to attend.

However, on their way to Archer’s home, they discovered a small church that was attacked by Goblins. This gravely concerned Lizard Priest, who commented on the strange behavior the little monsters had displayed. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of Goblin Slayer English Sub Season 2 Episode 6.

Goblin Slayer English Sub Season 2 Episode 6 Release Details

Goblin Slayer English Sub Season 2 Episode 6 is expected to be released this coming this upcoming Saturday, November 11, 2023, at around 1:05 AM JST. A few hours after its release in Japan, the episode will become available online for international fans to stream. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will become available in your time zone.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 09:35 AM Friday, November 10 Mountain Time (MST) 10:35 AM Friday, November 10 Central Time (CT) 11:35 PM Friday, November 10 Eastern Time (EST) 12:35 PM Friday, November 10 Atlantic Time (AST) 01:35 PM Friday, November 10 British Summer Time (BST) 05:35 PM Friday, November 10 Central European Time (CEST) 06:35 PM Friday, November 10 Moscow (MSK) 07:35 PM Friday, November 10 Indian Standard Time (IST) 10:05 PM Friday, November 10 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 11:35 PM Friday, November 10 Philippines (PHT) 12:35 AM Saturday, November 11 Australian Central Time (ACST) 03:05 AM Saturday, November 11

Goblin Slayer English Sub Season 2 Episode 6 Streaming Details

Once the episode has become available online, fans will be able to stream it via Crunchyroll. The English Dub version of the episode is expected to be released in two weeks, as this version began streaming when episode 3 became available.

Fans need to remember that Crunchyroll requires them to pay a small fee before granting them access to its catalog. Once you have paid, you will be able to stream all available season 2 episodes, the entirety of season 1, as well as the Goblin Slayer movie.

Episode 5 Recap

On what appeared to be a calm and quiet day, High Elf Archer received a message written on a leaf informing her that it was time to get married. The woman, ecstatic about the news, invited her friends to attend the ceremony. Most of the party assumed that Archer was the bride, but when Goblin Slayer asked, she told them that it was her sister who was getting married.

On their way to Archer’s homeland, they came across a church that was attacked by Goblins. The nuns inside were assaulted and killed, with only a few survivors. Goblin Slayer’s party tried their best to help, but there was little they could do. Shortly after the party found a couple of ancient tablets that were vandalized by Goblins, Lizard Priest made his concerns about the intelligent behaviors of the creatures known.

The next day, our heroes arrived at the land of the Sword Maiden, where Archer met with Guild Girl and Farm Girl. The women of the party went to see the stores, while the men stayed behind to rest. Goblin Slayer went to see the Sword Maiden, as it had been one year since they had seen each other. The next morning, as the party continued their journey, they were attacked by Goblins out of nowhere.

