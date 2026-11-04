Republican Greg Abbott conceded the Texas governor’s race to Democrat Gina Hinojosa on Tuesday night, ending his campaign for a fourth term. The incumbent announced the loss in a speech after results showed Hinojosa ahead, marking the first Democratic win for the office since Ann Richards left in 1994.

Abbott told supporters he had just called Hinojosa to offer congratulations. He described the job as the greatest honor of his life and thanked voters for their support and for helping keep Texas true to itself. He closed by asking for God’s blessing on the state.

President Donald Trump responded lto Abbott’s defeat later on Truth Social. He wrote, “If Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, hadn’t become a RINO in the last six months of his Political Life, he wouldn’t have lost. He went back to his original formula, and it wasn’t pretty! President Donald J. Trump.” By “RINO”, Trump meant “Republican in Name Only”.

Abbott and Hinojosa address supporters after the results

Trump and Abbott have had a friendly relationship in the past. However, their positions on data centers appear to have driven a wedge between them. Trump has criticized Texas over its resistance, while Abbott has stood firm, citing concerns about resource consumption.

TRUMP: If Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, hadn't become a RINO in the last six months of his Political Life, he wouldn't have lost. He went back to his original formula, and it wasn't pretty! pic.twitter.com/MZ8YXzO1VB — Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2026

Hinojosa, a 52-year-old Austin state representative, will become Texas’s first Latina governor. She entered the race as a fifth-term lawmaker and former school board president who previously worked as a labor lawyer. Her campaign focused on public school funding, limits on data-center growth, and reducing what she called outside corporate influence in state government.

In her victory remarks before 11 p.m., Hinojosa said the outcome surprised many people. She stated, “We did it. Everything is bigger, including the shock of this win. We shocked the world tonight.” She added that doubt directed at Texas voters bothered her more than personal skepticism, noting the heavy volume of attack ads aimed at her campaign.

Abbott’s side spent nearly $118 million on advertising, while Hinojosa’s side spent about $26 million. He began the year with more than $100 million in campaign cash. Despite those resources and a long-running turnout operation, the race tightened over the summer. A handful of public polls placed him behind for the first time in any of his gubernatorial runs. Trump has addressed earlier GOP setbacks too, including why he thinks Republicans lost elections.

Hinojosa said she planned to work with members of both parties once in office. She stated, “We did not end one era of single party rule to usher in another.” She has said she intends to replace Education Commissioner Mike Morath on her first day and to use her veto power on any newly drawn election maps.

Abbott, who uses a wheelchair after a past injury, reflected on his path from lawyer and judge to attorney general and then governor. He said the state was leaving office in better shape than it had been and that he and his team had accomplished a lot together.

He also pointed to economic growth, property-tax cuts, and school-choice measures as parts of his record during the campaign. Trump has aimed the RINO label at another Republican governor before.

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