GTA San Andreas is Playable on PlayStation Vita

As you may or may not have heard, a couple of days ago both Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City have been reverse-engineered by the community. Thanks to the people by re3 and reVC, both titles can now be experienced on a multitude of different platforms since their original release. Now, GTA fans have made another huge step and have ported the entirety of GTA: San Andreas to the PlayStation Vita.

San Andreas is a 2004 title that was released on numerous platforms, and the PlayStation Vita was released all the way back in 2011. Now, we all know Rockstar likes to rerelease their games but curiously enough, no GTA ports of any kind were made to the system. Maybe it was because the Vita was doomed to fail from the start, but you cannot play any official GTA games on the system. That was the case until several months ago when modders fully implemented both GTA 3 and Vice City onto the platform. Now, San Andreas joins in the line-up.

A video by YouTuber Modern Vintage Gamer showcases GTA: San Andreas running on the vita, which you can watch below:

If you are unfamiliar with the GTA series as a whole, a good starting point is the 2015 title Grand Theft Auto V. GTA V has been released virtually everywhere at this point, so go nuts! However, those who still possess ownership of the ancient PlayStation Vita now have access to three entries from the series.