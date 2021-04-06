Guilty Gear Strive Gets a Third Beta

This morning, developers for Arc System Works‘ upcoming Guilty Gear Strive released a statement about the game following its open beta and subsequent delay. Back at the start of February, gamers were given a chance to play the game for several days and fill out a form with their feedback. Following this open beta, the game received a delay until June 11th, 2 months from its initial anticipated April release.

In this update, the developers provided a list of changes coming to the game and insight into the previous beta’s reception. The developers addressed the following concerns and listed some changes.

New Features and Changes for Guilty Gear Strive

Mission mode will be in the retail release for those who wanted a more intricate tutorial for learning combos

The lobby system will now have players lock into specific areas when seeking a match in its lobby, like in older titles from the studio

The ability to instantly rematch an opponent following a match rather than reinitiating the request to play

Larger lobbies

Players will gain special meter for more things, allowing wider use of special attacks and roman cancels

Adjustments to damage dealt

Adjustments to aerial movement and attacks

Removal of infinite combos and loops

Music from previous games in the series will be available to unlock in the retail launch

This news was accompanied by the confirmation that the game would receive another open beta at a later date to receive feedback on these changes. This will mark the second open beta following a closed one in April of 2020. Guilty Gear Strive’s developers’ transparency and responsiveness are a good indicator that the game is moving in a direction that fans will be happy with at launch. The previous beta’s rollback netcode was well received, allowing players to easily play matches with players in different regions, something that many other games in the genre struggle with. Overall it sounds like the developers are happy with the game’s direction. The post confirmed that many fans who played the beta are as well, with most survey questions getting overwhelmingly positive responses.

Guilty Gear Strive will Release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC on June 11th.