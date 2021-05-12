Guilty Gear Strive Open Beta Now Available to Download

As was previously announced, Guilty Gear Strive will be receiving an open beta this coming weekend. To let players prepare, the demo was made available to download early from the PlayStation Network Store on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can access that right now. During the previous open beta period, the beta did not display properly in the PlayStation Network Store on consoles. This can be remedied by logging on to your PSN account in a phone or computer browser and adding it to your account from the web store. If you still have the client installed from the first open beta, you can simply update it to access the second one.

The Guilty Gear Strive open beta becomes available to access at 10 PM EST on the 13th of May, a Thursday, and will remain available to players until 9:59 AM EST on the following Sunday, the 16th. This will give those who want to try the game most of the weekend. The full game launches on June 11th, in just under a month, and this open beta is almost fully featured, making it the best way to try the game before launch. Players of the beta will be able to access the full launch roster of characters and play matches both online and offline against their friends and random players worldwide. The beta also includes the full game’s tutorial and training mode. The only big features that will not be available are the story mode, trials mode, and the ability to unlock pieces of the soundtrack from older games in the series. The beta will also feature updates and changes based on the feedback received for the previous two betas and the Japan-only location tests that took place last month. For a full rundown of the beta, check out the official blog post here.

Guilty Gear Strive will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on June 11th, 2021.