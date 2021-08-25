Halo Infinite is Releasing this December 8th and More Multiplayer Details Revealed

343 has just announced Halo Infinite’s release date as well as the Multiplayer’s opening cutscene that reveals quite a bit. The release date is set to December 8th, with a special edition Halo-themed Xbox Series X and an Elite Series 2 controller.

The Multiplayer cinematic trailer showcases a background story for the multiplayer spartan. With the future spartan “Commander Agryna”, also your new trainer, being rescued by a group of Spartans during an Earth invasion, and in that moment, she decides to become a spartan when she grows up.

The Player will be the leader of an all-new generation of spartans, that will take the helm in humanity’s fight up in space. The multiplayer will also feature an ongoing story that will grow alongside the player as the game lives on for years to come.

The announcement also comes along with a brand new Halo Infinite-themed Limited Edition Xbox Series X coming this November 15th to celebrate Halo’s 20th Anniversary. Also an Elite Series 2 Controller that is Halo-themed, it looks epic and the controller is now available for pre-order.

The announcements may make up for the unfortunate news that 343 has just announced last week, that Campaign Co-op won’t be arriving until season 2 of the game, which should be 3 months after release. As well as Forge which has been delayed until season 3, which should be around 6 months after release.

It is yet to be announced when will the next Halo Infinite Multiplayer flight will be, however, it has been confirmed that there will be at least one other flight. The next flight will include PvP matches, as well as our first look at Big Team Battle mode. You can sign-up for future Halo Infinite flights right here.

Halo Infinite will be releasing right into Xbox Game Pass on day 1, with a free-to-play multiplayer. Halo Infinite is coming this December 8th to the Xbox Series X/S and PC.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2021