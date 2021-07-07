Happy Birthday PlayStation One

On this day exactly 21 years ago, Sony launched its “sweetest” small home console – PlayStation One. PlayStation consoles got several iterations throughout their lifetime, ie variations in models. The tradition of reducing the size of the PS console after a while and offering it in a more compact, sometimes more energy efficient version, started exactly on this day 21 years ago.

Sony then launched the PlayStation One or PS One / PSOne, a smaller and thinner model of the first version, and in order to achieve a new size, some things still had to be thrown out.

For example, on PS One models, there was no separate reset button, like on the original PlayStation, but the reset function was taken over by the power button. The internal power supply was also eliminated, so the console had a larger adapter, and less empty space in the case meant faster heating of the device.

Interestingly, the PS One sold better than the PlayStation 2 after its release in 2000, which is not so strange considering that it was cheaper. In total, around 28 million copies of the PS One model were sold, It was also the last PlayStation model on the market to cease production in early 2004, and in 2006 it went completely out of sale.

Interestingly, the PS One model also had support for small five inch LCD monitors. It can therefore be said that it was the first “portable” PlayStation platform, although it still required an electrical connection.

I know that a lot of my friends, including myself, had the smaller version of the PlayStation because it was way cheaper, and it actually “lived” for a long time, even after 15 years mine still works (sometimes) so you know they were built to last. The original PlayStation came out in 1995, 5 years before the release of the PSOne console.