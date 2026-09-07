Green Lantern is one of the most iconic superhero characters and the new HBO MAX Series Lanterns have renewed interest in the character. Four episodes into its first season, the show is already drawing huge numbers, with Variety reporting that Episode 3 was watched by a whopping 10 million viewers.

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Even the White House appears to have taken notice of Lanterns’ growing popularity. It recently released an AI-generated video featuring President Donald Trump as Green Lantern, showing him using the character’s famous ring to build a border wall and highlight American manufacturing.

“In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil’s might beware my power… Green Lantern’s light!” the White House wrote in the caption, quoting the famous oath used by the superhero to activate his powers.

White House video shows Trump forming a border wall as other AI images appear on his accounts

The clip begins with 80-year-old Trump lifting his hand to reveal the magical ring on his middle finger, which soon starts emitting a bright green glow.

In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil's might beware my power… Green Lantern's light! pic.twitter.com/mXWr0zeyLC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 7, 2026

Moments after the ring begins glowing, a group of people can be seen rushing toward Trump in the White House video. He uses its powers to raise a border wall, while another scene shows an industrial city lighting up alongside the words “American Manufacturing.”

Trump wasn’t done with the AI-generated posts, either. He shared several more images on Sunday, including one on Truth Social that read “THEY WILL DREAM OF US FOREVER.” The image showed Trump standing in front of two large humanoid robots, with more robots visible behind him. This follows a pattern of Trump sharing AI-generated images, such as when he posted a picture of a giant air filter spanning the US-Canada border.

Another image came with the message “GIVE THEM NIGHTMARES.” In it, Trump sat on a throne-like chair in what appeared to be a futuristic command center, with several robots surrounding him.

This isn’t the first time the president’s AI-generated posts have drawn attention. On April 13, Trump spoke to reporters in the Oval Office just hours after sharing and deleting an AI-generated image that appeared to show him as Jesus Christ.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor. And had to do with the Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker, which we support,” he told reporters, according to People. “Only the fake news could come up with that one.” He added, “I just heard about it. It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.” Trump has frequently shared AI-generated images of himself, such as when he posted a video of himself riding a lion and landing on the moon.

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