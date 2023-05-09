Honkai Star Rail PS4 and PS5 Release Date May Be Sooner Than You Think

Image: miYoHo

Honkai Star Rail players may be busy petting dogs and continuing on the main journey, but some are waiting for the PlayStation release in order to start their journey. Recent leaks have indicated that a release date could be much sooner than what was first expected. This has led many to once again begin speculating and talking about when the Honkai Star Rail PlayStation release date could be.

The leaks circulated via Twitter and at the moment we would recommend taking all of them with a grain of salt. Nonetheless, the main premise of the leaks relates to the fact it is thought Honkai Star Rail could release for PlayStation platforms when version 1.1 of the game launches. This would place the PlayStation release in (potentially) early June 2023, which would be a welcome sight for many.

#HonkaiStarRail ⚠️HSR LEAKS!⚠️



🌟Honkai: Star Rail will be released for ps4 and ps5 in version 1.1!



Credits to: Not_Teikoku pic.twitter.com/sS7wB4dvHu — HSR_stuff (@Inima__) May 5, 2023

As with any leak, it can be difficult to pertain if any of what is said will be true but this particular leak seems to be gaining quite a bit of traction. Allowing people to enjoy Honkai Star Rail on PlayStation much earlier than thought certainly wouldn’t harm the game’s growth. There have been many satisfied players after Honkai Star Rail’s launch for other platforms so another release would likely be very beneficial.

Time will tell if PlayStation players have to wait longer than June or if they do indeed get the chance to hop into the world during that month. In the meantime, there is still plenty to do in Honkai Star Rail on other platforms while you’re waiting for the PlayStation release. We’ve been enjoying working as a team writing guides for Honkai Star Rail — there is always something interesting going on and we love it for that.

- This article was updated on May 9th, 2023