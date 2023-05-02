Honkai Star Rail: All Ascension Phases for Time Waits for No One Light Cone

Image: miHoYo / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Honkai: Star Rail Light Cones are used to be equipped to characters for nice buffs in specific stats. These Light Cones — just like characters — fall on a 5-star system, where 5-star is the rarest and best that players can find. One of these five-star Light Cones worth mentioning is “Time Waits for No One,” which increases health and outgoing healing and applies additional damage to the enemy. This Light Cone can become even more powerful through Ascending. This guide will cover all the Light Cone ascension phases for Time Waits for No One.

All Ascension Phases for Time Waits for No One Light Cone

Below is a grid with all the ascension phases for the Time Waits for No One Light Cone. The first ascension phase lasts 20 levels, while every phase after last for 10. The grid shows the stat for the lowest level of an ascension phase and the stat for the highest level of that same phase.

Ascension Phase Base Attack Defense HP 0 Level 1 – 20

Level 20 – 83 Level 1 – 21

Level 20 – 80 Level 1 – 57

Level 20 – 221 1 Level 21 – 109

Level 30 – 141 Level 21 – 106

Level 30 – 137 Level 21 – 290

Level 30 – 377 2 Level 31 – 176

Level 40 – 208 Level 31 – 171

Level 40 – 202 Level 31 – 469

Level 40 – 555 3 Level 41 – 243

Level 50 – 275 Level 41 – 236

Level 50 – 332 Level 41 – 648

Level 50 – 734 4 Level 51 – 309

Level 60 – 342 Level 51 – 301

Level 60 – 332 Level 51 – 826

Level 60 – 912 5 Level 61 – 376

Level 70 – 409 Level 61 – 366

Level 70 – 397 Level 61 – 1005

Level 70 – 1091 6 Level 71 – 443

Level 80 – 476 Level 71 – 443

Level 80 – 463 Level 71 – 1183

Level 80 – 1270

Time Waits for No One Required Ascension Materials

Below are the necessary materials for ascending the Time Waits for No One Light Cone.

1st Ascension – 5,000 Credits and 8 Seed of Abundance

2nd Ascension – 10,000 Credits, 15 Seed of Abundance, and 4 Extinguished Core.

3rd Ascension – 20,000 Credits, 6 Sprout of Life, and 4 Glimmering Core.

4th Ascension – 50,000 Credits, 12 Sprout of Life, and 8 Glimmering Core

5th Ascension – 100,000 Credits, 5 Flower of Eternity, and 5 Squirming Core.

6th Ascension – 200,000 Credits, 8 Flower of Eternity, and 10 Squirming Core.

Time Waits for No One Effects and How to Get

The Time Waits for No One Light Cone can be obtained from a Stellar Warp or Light Cone event Warp. This light cone increases the wearer’s health by 12%/15%/18%/21%/24%, along with the exact same stats for outgoing healing. Also, when an ally launches an attack, a randomly attacked enemy will be dealt additional damage. The extra damage is as follows: 50%/62.5%/75%/82.5%/95%. This additional damage buff can only happen one time per turn.

